Read more
3:00 PM · 30 December 2025

BREAKING: US Chicago PMI beats expectations 🗽USDIDX reacts

USDIDX
Indices
-
-

The U.S. Chicago PMI for December came in at 43.5, compared with expectations of 40 and a previous reading of 36.3. The U.S. dollar is strengthening slightly today, although its reaction to the better-than-expected data from the Chicago region remains muted.

Source: xStation5

2 January 2026, 12:04 PM

Will institutions spark a cocoa bull run in 2026? 📈 BCOM flows in focus
2 January 2026, 10:00 AM

Wall Street kicks off 2026 in the green 🗽US100 jumps 1%
2 January 2026, 9:32 AM

BREAKING: S&P Manufacturing PMI data from the UK weaker than expected
2 January 2026, 9:07 AM

Economic calendar: Markets await final US manufacturing PMI data🔎

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits