3:06 PM · 25 November 2025

BREAKING: US Consumer Confidence and Richmond Fed much weaker than expected 📌

US CB Consumer Confidence: 88.7 (Forecast 93.3, Previous 94.6, Revised 95.5)

  • Richmond Fed: -15 vs -5 exp. and -4 previously

US Pending Homes Index Actual 76.3 (Previous 74.8, Revised 71.8)

  • US Pending Home Sales Change MoM Actual 1.9% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.0%, Revised -0.1%)

US Business Inventories MoM Actual 0% (Forecast 0%, Previous 0.2%)

US30 reaction to data is mixed as investors seen this as a sign of almost 100% probable Fed rate cut in December. On the other hand, the US economy is slowing and CB index confirms that.

 

Source: xStation5

27 November 2025, 12:40 PM

European Central Banks publishes minutes📋EURUSD gains slightly
27 November 2025, 11:42 AM

Chart of the day: AUDUSD (27.11.2025)
27 November 2025, 10:12 AM

BREAKING: Eurozone Sentiment: Cautious Consumers, Optimistic Services
27 November 2025, 9:59 AM

Alibaba bets on practical AI in glasses, but the shadow of the Pentagon looms over the market

