1:32 PM · 25 November 2025

BREAKING: EURUSD with little reaction to PPI and Retail Sales data from US

  • PPI Sept 0.3% MoM, Exp. 0.3%
  • PPI Sept Ex food and energy 0.1%, Exp. 0.2%
  • PPI Sept 2.7% YoY, Exp. 2.6%
  • PPI Sept Ex food and energy 2.6%, Exp. 2.7%
  • Retail Sales ex auto 0.3%, Exp. 0.3%
  • Retail Sales 0.2%, Exp. 0.4%
  • Retail Sales Control Group 0.1%, Exp. 0.3%

The data is mixed, although low retail sales figures stand out, suggesting some consumers hit pause after several months of robust spending. The EURUSD pair lost some ground after the publication, although this move was not very significant.

