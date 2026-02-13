BREAKING: US CPI below expectations! 🚨📉

13.02.2026: US CPI inflation in January:
- Rose 2.4% year-on-year (Expected: 2,5%; Previous: 2,7%)
- Monthly increase was 0.2% (Expected: 0,3%; Previous: 0,3%)
In an initial reaction, the Nasdaq 100 futures contract rebounded after data suggesting lower inflation risks in the US.
