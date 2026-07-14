  
1:32 PM · 14 July 2026

BREAKING: US CPI data much lower than expected 📈 EURUSD gains

Key takeaways
Key takeaways
  • US CPI came in much lower than expected in both YoY and MoM dynamics
  • Monthly CPI declined -0,4% vs -0,1% exp. 
  • EURUSD rises to 11-day high at 1.146

US CPI in June came in at 3.5% YoY vs 3.8% exp. and 4.2% in May (-0,4% vs -0,1% exp. and 0,5% previously)

Core CPI YoY came in at 2.6% vs 2.8% exp. and 2.9% previously (MoM 0% vs 0.2% exp. and 0.2% previously)

EURUSD gains strongly after the report rising to the highest level since the beginning of July and Treasury 2-year yield falls 10 basis points to 4.18% as markets don't see the rising inflation as a basic scenario for the rest of the year.

EURUDS (H1 interval)

As we can see, EURUSD jumps above both EMA50 and EMA200, signalling the short-term trend change.

 

Source: xStation5

14 July 2026, 12:34 PM

Time to test the strength of the dollar
14 July 2026, 9:08 AM

What do institutional investors expect? BofA FMS investor sentiment hits its highest level since February
14 July 2026, 8:45 AM

Economic Calendar: Wall Street awaits US CPI report and speech by Kevin Warsh (14.07.2026)
14 July 2026, 7:12 AM

Morning Wrap: US Indices rise ahead of CPI and Fed Chair Warsh speech (14.07.2026)
Economic reports
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits