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1:33 PM · 10 April 2026

BREAKING: US CPI higher, but below expectations! 🚨

10.04 - USA CPI Data (March):

  • CPI (MoM): 0,9% (Expected:1% Previous: 0,3% )
  • CPI (YoY): 3,3% (Expected: 3,4% Previous: 2,4% )
  • Core CPI (MoM): 0,2% (Expected: 0,3% Previous: 0,2%)
  • Core CPI (YoY): 2,6% (Expected: 2,7% Previous: 2,5% )

The market had expected a large increase in inflation as a result of the conflict with Iran, which is reflected in the data. However, the rise in prices turned out to be slightly smaller than expected.

It is also expected that the core price increase remains minimal, highlighting that the greatest price volatility so far is limited to food and energy prices.

Market reaction remains calm, and EURUSD gains are limited.

EURUSD (M1)

 

Source: xStation 5

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