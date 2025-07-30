Read more

BREAKING: US GDP surprises to the upside; USD gains

1:32 PM 30 July 2025
  • Annualized growth for Q2 (first reading): 3.0% (expected: 2.4%; previous: -0.5%)
    Core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index (quarterly): 2.5% (expected: 2.4%; previous: 3.5%)
    Consumer spending price index: 2.1% (previous: 3.7%)
    GDP deflator: 2.0 (expected: 2.2%; previous: 3.8%)
    Consumption: 1.4% (expected: 1.5%; previous: 0.5%)

As expected, the largest contribution comes from net exports. This amounted to almost 5%, significantly higher than the forecasts, which indicated slightly over 4%. As expected, there was a marked decline in inventories and solid consumption, albeit slightly slower than the average for recent years: However, it should be noted that the Q1 and Q2 readings are heavily distorted by trade and inventory issues. If these factors were eliminated, growth would not have been so strong.

 
 
 

 

