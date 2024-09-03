BREAKING: US ISM manufacturing in August below expectations ⬇️ Wall Street contracts from the debut of the session

US ISM Manufacturingreport for August came in 47,2 vs 47,5 exp. and 46,8 previously

US ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid Actual 54 (Exp.: 52, Previous: 52,9)

US ISM Manufacturing Employment Actual 46 (Previous: 43.4)

US ISM Manufacturing New Orders Actual 44,6 (Previous: 47,4)

Newest ISM release contributes to the weaker data streak that strarted putting significant presure on Fed to pursue a signifacant rate cut run. Worth noting, that the New Orders hit its lowest point since May 2023, indicating further weakening of manufacturing sector.

Source: XTB Research