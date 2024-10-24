BREAKING: US jobless claims lower than expected

US jobless claims came in 227k vs 242k exp. and 241k previously, revised to 242k

Continued jobless claims came in 1.897M vs 1.875M exp. and 1.867M previously, revised to 1.897M

The U.S. Department of Labor reported a decrease in initial jobless claims to 227K, lower than the forecasted 243K and the previous week's 242K, signaling a strengthening labor market. This decline suggests fewer layoffs and could boost consumer spending, positively impacting the U.S. economy. Investors will monitor future claims to assess the sustainability of this trend and its potential effects on the U.S. dollar. EURUSD has mildly reacted to the data.

Following the release of recent data, there was a slight strengthening of the US Dollar, which led to a mild reaction in the EURUSD pair. However, after a brief pullback, US indices have already resumed their uptrend, showing resilience in the broader market.

Source: xStation