BREAKING: US JOLTS lower than expected📉Factory orders slightly above expectations. US500 loses🚩

US JOLTS came in 7.67M vs 8.1M exp. and 8.184M previously
- Factory Orders came in 5% vs 4.8% exp. and -3.3% previously
- US Core Durable Goods (revised): -0.2% vs -0.2% exp. and -0.2% previously
In the first reaction, US500 loses after weaker than expected US labor market report. Short-term US interest rates futures underline a Fed 50 bps rate cut in September. Now the 25 bps cut is more likely, according to markets.
Source: xStation5