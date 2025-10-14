BREAKING: US NFIB small business optimism weakens🗽US500 loses 0.8%

- US NFIB Business Optimism Index came in lower than expected
- Futures on Wall Street are dropping today
US NFIB Business Optimism Index in September: 98.80 (Forecast 100.6, Previous 100.80). US500 has its biggest correction since 19-22 May, falling 0.8% today.
Source: xStation5
