BREAKING: US NFIB small business optimism weakens🗽US500 loses 0.8%

  • US NFIB Business Optimism Index came in lower than expected
  • Futures on Wall Street are dropping today

US NFIB Business Optimism Index in September: 98.80 (Forecast 100.6, Previous 100.80). US500 has its biggest correction since 19-22 May, falling 0.8% today.

 

Source: xStation5

