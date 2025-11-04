Read more
6:05 PM · 4 November 2025

Crypto Market Under Pressure!↘️

The cryptocurrency market is currently under pressure for several key reasons. First, macroeconomic uncertainty and monetary policy significantly limit the appetite for riskier assets. The Federal Reserve has yet to provide clear signals regarding further interest rate cuts, creating uncertainty among investors. Additionally, a stronger dollar and growing concerns about the global economy are causing investors to exercise caution and reduce exposure to more volatile assets, including cryptocurrencies. As a result, we are witnessing sharp declines, with Bitcoin losing five percent today, falling to around 101,000 dollars, while Ethereum has dropped more than five and seven-tenths percent, reaching approximately 3,377 dollars. Such dynamic price movements clearly demonstrate the strong influence that current risk factors are having on the market.

Second, high leverage and rapid liquidations of long positions have contributed to swift price declines. The breaking of key support levels triggered automatic sell orders, deepening the correction and causing a cascade effect of liquidations. This phenomenon is particularly pronounced in a volatile market, where even small fluctuations can trigger significant price movements in a short period.

Third, capital outflows from ETFs and limited interest from institutional investors have weakened market support. Cryptocurrency-related investment funds have experienced withdrawals, and the inflow of new investors as well as activity from large players remain moderate. Reduced backing from institutions makes the market more susceptible to short-term fluctuations and sudden corrections.

Fourth, market sentiment and technical factors are amplifying selling pressure. Sentiment indices, such as the "Fear and Greed" index, indicate significant fear and caution among market participants. From a technical perspective, the breaking of important support levels, weak candlestick patterns, and declining liquidity further increase the risk of continued declines. As a result, the combination of macroeconomic, technical, and psychological factors is leading to market weakness and greater volatility in cryptocurrency prices.

 

Source: xStation5

6 November 2025, 7:23 PM

Daily summary: Optimism on Wall Street eases again🗽US Dollar drops from recent highs
6 November 2025, 6:48 PM

Coffee futures drop as huge Brazilian shipping to Europe eases supply concerns
6 November 2025, 6:36 PM

Cocoa falls 3% amid improving crops in West Africa
6 November 2025, 6:12 PM

Crypto decline amid weak sentiments on Wall Street 📉

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits