  
1:31 PM · 2 July 2026

BREAKING: US NFP report lower than expected 🚩 US100 reacts

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 57K, well below the 113K forecast and 172K previous reading.

  • US unemployment rate fell to 4.2%, beating expectations of 4.3% (previous: 4.3%).
  • Initial Jobless Claims came in at 215K, slightly better than the 218K expected and unchanged from the previous 215K.
  • Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) rose 3.5%, above the 3.4% forecast (previous: 3.4%).
  • Private Payrolls increased by just 49K, missing expectations of 107K (previous: 120K).
  • Continuing Jobless Claims declined to 1.814M, slightly below the 1.820M forecast (previous: 1.821M).
  • Average Workweek remained unchanged at 34.3 hours, in line with expectations.
  • Average Hourly Earnings (MoM) rose 0.3%, matching both the forecast and previous reading.
  • Manufacturing Payrolls increased by 3K, meeting expectations but below the previous 7K.
  • Labor Force Participation Rate fell to 61.5%, below the 61.8% forecast and previous reading.
  • Government Payrolls declined by 8K, following a 52K increase in the previous month.

US100 gains after the US macro data signalling slightjy softer than expected job creation but still very low unemployment which came in below expectations.

 

Source: xStation5

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