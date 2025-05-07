Read more
BREAKING: US oil inventories decline stronger than expected; gasoline stocks higher - EIA reports🚩OIL loses slightly

3:31 PM 7 May 2025

EIA Crude Oil Inventories: -2.032M (Forecast -1.858M, Previous -2.696M)

  • Gasoline inventories: 0.188M vs -1.2M exp. and -4.003M previously
  • Distillate Inventories: -1.107M vs -0.116M exp. and 0.937M previously

Oil slightly rise after the EIA report which suggest falling oil inventories. However, the US gasoline inventories came in higher, balancing overall  market reaction to data.

 

Source: xStation5

