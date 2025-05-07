BREAKING: US oil inventories decline stronger than expected; gasoline stocks higher - EIA reports🚩OIL loses slightly

EIA Crude Oil Inventories: -2.032M (Forecast -1.858M, Previous -2.696M)
- Gasoline inventories: 0.188M vs -1.2M exp. and -4.003M previously
- Distillate Inventories: -1.107M vs -0.116M exp. and 0.937M previously
Oil slightly rise after the EIA report which suggest falling oil inventories. However, the US gasoline inventories came in higher, balancing overall market reaction to data.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5