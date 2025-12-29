BREAKING: US pending home sales higher than expected 📌

03:00 PM BST, United States - Pending Home Sales for November:
- actual 3.3% MoM; forecast 1.0% MoM; previous 2.4% MoM;
03:00 PM BST, United States - Pending Home Sales Index for November:
- actual 79.2; previous 76.7;
Daily Summary: US Indexes Slip Slightly as Year Comes to a Close
BREAKING: Mixed Signal from the U.S.: Crude Down, Gasoline and Distillates Up
US Open: U.S. stock indices slip slightly on the last trading day of 2025
US natural gas retreats 4% as mild weather weighs on final session in 2025