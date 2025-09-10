Read more

BREAKING: US PPI lower than expected🗽US100 gains 0.5%

1:35 PM 10 September 2025

August US PPI YoY: 2.6% (Forecast 3.3%, Previous 3.3%, Revised 3.1%)

  • US PPI MoM Actual -0.1% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.9%, Revised 0.7%)

August US Core PPI YoY: 2.8% (Forecast 3.5%, Previous 3.7%, Revised 3.4%)

  • US Core PPI MoM: -0.1% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.9%, Revised 0.7%)

Short-term US interest-rate futures tick up after PPI inflation data, amid traders adding bets on a September Fed rate cut. The reading signals that price pressure across the manufacturing sector (but not only) eases, rising odds for a favourable for Wall Street and key for investors and analysts CPI data tomorrow.

 

Source:XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P, BLS, Macrobond

 

