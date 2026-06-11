  
1:31 PM · 11 June 2026

BREAKING: US PPI much higher than expected 🗽 USDDIX gains

US PPI YoY: 6.5% vs 6.4% expected (6.0% previous) → slightly above forecasts, negative for markets

  • US Core PPI YoY: 4.9% vs 5.4% expected (5.2% previous) → significantly below expectations, positive for risk assets
  • US Core PPI MoM: 0.4% vs 0.5% expected (1.0% previous) → below expectations, a disinflationary signal
  • US PPI MoM: 1.1% vs 0.7% expected (1.4% previous) → meaningfully above forecasts, inflationary reading
  • US Initial Jobless Claims: 229K vs 220K expected (225K previous) → weaker labor market, mildly dovish signal for the Fed
  • US Continuing Jobless Claims: 1.795M vs 1.785M expected (1.777M previous) → slightly softer labor market conditions

USDIDX (M30 interval)

 

Source: xStation5

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