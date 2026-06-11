BREAKING: US PPI much higher than expected 🗽 USDDIX gains

US PPI YoY: 6.5% vs 6.4% expected (6.0% previous) → slightly above forecasts, negative for markets
- US Core PPI YoY: 4.9% vs 5.4% expected (5.2% previous) → significantly below expectations, positive for risk assets
- US Core PPI MoM: 0.4% vs 0.5% expected (1.0% previous) → below expectations, a disinflationary signal
- US PPI MoM: 1.1% vs 0.7% expected (1.4% previous) → meaningfully above forecasts, inflationary reading
- US Initial Jobless Claims: 229K vs 220K expected (225K previous) → weaker labor market, mildly dovish signal for the Fed
- US Continuing Jobless Claims: 1.795M vs 1.785M expected (1.777M previous) → slightly softer labor market conditions
USDIDX (M30 interval)
Source: xStation5
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