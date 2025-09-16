Read more

BREAKING: US retail sales much higher than expected🗽 US100 reacts

1:31 PM 16 September 2025

US retail sales in August came in 0.6% vs 0.2% exp. and 0.5% previously

US Core Retail Sales MoM: 0.7% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.3%)

US Export Prices MoM 0.3% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.1%)

US Import Prices MoM 0.3% (Forecast -0.2%, Previous 0.4%)

Bank of America CFO Borthwick: Credit and spending by bank's consumers accelerated in 2025. (...) US Consumer is doing well. Credit quality is stable. 

US100 reacts positively despite data signalling higher prices and quite strong consumption, which reduces a chance of 'aggressive rate cuts' this year... But on the other hand signals that the economy has no problems on the demand side, despite weakening labour market which is clearly positive for stocks.

 

Source: xStation5

