3:01 PM · 1 October 2025

BREAKING: US Services ISM is rising as expected but below remains below 50

Ke data:

  • New Orders: 48.9 (Forecast 50, Previous 51.4)

  • Prices Paid: 61.9 (Forecast 62.7, Previous 63.7)

  • Employment: 45.3 (Forecast 44.3, Previous 43.8)

  • Manufacturing: 49.1 (Forecast 49, Previous 48.7)


Although the main index is increasing as anticipated, the complete data set presents a mixed outlook for the U.S. economy. Inflationary pressures are easing somewhat but still remain at a very high level. More notably, new orders have dropped below the 50-point threshold again — after rising above 50 points in August for the first time since February. The employment subindex shows a hopeful rebound, yet it still stays under 50 points. The ADP report revealed a very weak employment change, and it’s likely that the upcoming Friday’s NFP report will not be released. Therefore, this is the current picture from the labor market data.

6 October 2025, 9:02 AM

BREAKING: France Prime Minister resigns. EURUSD and FRA40 drop
6 October 2025, 8:42 AM

JP225 gains 4.5% 🚀
6 October 2025, 7:08 AM

Economic calendar: central bankers’ speeches and eurozone retail sales 📄
6 October 2025, 6:45 AM

Morning wrap (06.10.2025)

