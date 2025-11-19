US100 gains 1% before Nvidia earnings📈

The Wednesday session brings a break in the recent series of losses on the main American indices. The market is embracing a new wave of optimism fueled by anticipation of Nvidia's earnings release. Additionally, the minutes from the FOMC meeting will be published at the end of the session.

The market expects Nvidia to report another, the 12th consecutive, revenue increase to approximately $54 billion and an EPS of around $1.25. The company has lost over 11% of its valuation in the last three weeks, but is already up 2% ahead of the earnings release.

NVDA.US (D1)

Source: xStation5



The indices are also being lifted by the undeniable success of Google related to the publication of its new model. Gemini 3 has impressed investors and analysts, with the company's shares rising by over 6%.

The market believes it already has the necessary information to estimate the path of interest rates in the USA. The market has already discounted the likely absence of an interest rate cut in December, but FOMC comments interpreted as dovish, alarmist regarding the state of the economy or markets, or touching on prospects for next year, could provoke further market movements.

US100 (D1)

Source: xStation5