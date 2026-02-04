Read more
3:23 PM · 4 February 2026

BREAKING🚨US100 decline extends amid inflationary ISM report and tech stocks sell-off

-
-
Open account Download free app

Nasdaq 100 futures (US100) are down nearly 0.9%, extending yesterday’s selloff. January’s ISM Services print came in slightly above expectations, but the beat was largely driven by a very strong (inflationary) prices component. In contrast, new orders and employment both declined. Earlier, the final S&P Global Services PMI was revised marginally higher versus the preliminary reading.

  • U.S. ISM Services (January): 53.8 (vs 53.5 expected, 54.4 prior)
  • Prices paid: 56.6 (vs 55.0 expected, 54.3 prior)
  • New orders: 53.1 (vs 55.0 expected, 57.9 prior)
  • Employment: 50.3 (vs 51.8 expected, 52.0 prior)

US100 (H1)

While the index briefly ticked higher after the ISM release, selling pressure remains dominant. Beyond Big Tech — with Meta Platforms and Nvidia among today’s decliners — shares of AMD are sharply lower (nearly -14%), Palantir is also down, and the broader tech sector, especially software, is deepening yesterday’s slide. Sell volume is prevailing, and the hourly RSI has fallen toward oversold levels. The pullback from the recent peak is roughly 1,000 points.

Overall, the ISM report does not look supportive for equities. It may reinforce the view among policymakers that inflation risks remain alive, while the “cost” of keeping policy hawkish could increasingly weigh on the labor market and activity in a U.S. economy that is already sending mixed signals.

Source: xStation5

6 February 2026, 6:56 AM

Morning wrap: Tech sector sell-off (06.02.2026)
5 February 2026, 9:38 PM

Amazon shares tumble 10% as investors recoil at the price of AI dominance
5 February 2026, 5:55 PM

Disaster for Volvo shares. Is this the end of an iconic brand?
5 February 2026, 4:27 PM

Stock of the week: Alphabet is no longer just a search engine (05.02.2026)
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits