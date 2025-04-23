BREAKING: US100 dips as Bessent questions Trump's willingness to reduce tariffs on China

Bessent declines to comment on WSJ story on lowering tariffs on china, but he added that there is no unilateral offer from Trump to cut China tariffs right now. Markets reverses early gains on this news.

Other comments from Bessent:

- No Unilateral Offer From Trump On Cutting China Tariffs

- ‘Would Not Be Surprised’ If Tariffs Went Down In A Mutual Way

- Full China Trade Deal Could Take 2-3 Years

- Both US, China Are Waiting To Speak To The Other Side