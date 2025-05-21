Read more
BREAKING: US100 gains on Chancellor Merz comments on tariffs 💡

3:09 PM 21 May 2025

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for eliminating all tariffs between the US and EU and plans to persuade President Trump to agree to a zero-tariff deal during his upcoming visit. The EU is preparing a revised trade proposal for the US, which includes gradual tariff reductions on non-sensitive goods and cooperation in areas like energy, AI, and digital connectivity. There are signs the US may be open to a deal, as recent talks have shown de-escalation and optimism among EU officials - per Bloomberg agency. This trade optimism is boosting market sentiment—US100 (Nasdaq-100) and the broader Wall Street indices are gaining on hopes of a breakthrough in US-EU trade relations

 

Source: xStation 

