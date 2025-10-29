Read more
7:12 AM · 29 October 2025

BREAKING: USDSEK dip 0.15% on above-estimates GDP data in Sweden 🇸🇪

Key takeaways
  • Swedish GDP increaed more than expected both in YoY and QoQ terms in Q3.
  • Krona strengthens on broad FX market.

08:00 BST, Sweden - Gross Domestic Product in Q3 (YoY):

  • Actual: +2.4%

  • Forecast: +1.6%

  • Previously: 1.4%

 

The higher-than-expected reading should support a pause in Riksbanks easing cycle, especially given the unexpected rate cate from 2% to 1,75% in September.

