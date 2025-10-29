BREAKING: USDSEK dip 0.15% on above-estimates GDP data in Sweden 🇸🇪

- Swedish GDP increaed more than expected both in YoY and QoQ terms in Q3.
- Krona strengthens on broad FX market.
- Swedish GDP increaed more than expected both in YoY and QoQ terms in Q3.
- Krona strengthens on broad FX market.
08:00 BST, Sweden - Gross Domestic Product in Q3 (YoY):
-
Actual: +2.4%
-
Forecast: +1.6%
-
Previously: 1.4%
The higher-than-expected reading should support a pause in Riksbanks easing cycle, especially given the unexpected rate cate from 2% to 1,75% in September.
Source: xStation5
Morning wrap (31.10.2025)
Daily Summary: ECB, FOMC and MAG7 - mixed signals and risk aversion
Eli Lilly after Earnings: High expectations, even higher results.
Chipotle: Getting roasted after earnings, double digit decline