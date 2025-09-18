BREKAING: Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Index came out strong!🚨

Initial Jobless Claims: 231k (Forecast 240k, Previous 264k)

Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: 23,2 (Forecast 1,7, Previous -0,3)

Jobless Claims and the Philadelphia Fed index both came in stronger than expected, signaling resilience in the labor market and broad economy. This could reinforce the case for tighter monetary policy.

Dolar is appreciating and US bond Yields are falling across the board. This however puts minor pressure onto US futures.

Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics