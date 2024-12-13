Broadcom surges past $1 trillion market cap on AI-fueled earnings

Broadcom shares skyrocketed over 20% in the first minutes of the last session in the week, propelling the company's market capitalization past the $1 trillion mark. This surge follows a robust fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report and a near 100% year-to-date gain.

Fuelled by the burgeoning artificial intelligence trend, the semiconductor giant delivered strong financial results, underpinned by its partnerships with tech behemoths like Apple. Notably, the company announced plans to collaborate with Apple on the development of an AI chip.

Key highlights from the fourth-quarter results include:

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.39.

Adjusted net revenue of $14.05 billion, slightly below the expected $14.08 billion.

Semiconductor solutions revenue of $8.23 billion and infrastructure software revenue of $5.82 billion, both slightly below estimates.

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.09 billion and adjusted operating income of $8.81 billion, exceeding expectations.

Looking ahead, the company forecast first-quarter revenue of $14.6 billion, in line with analyst estimates, and an EBITDA margin of 66%.

Broadcom highlighted a record $30.1 billion in semiconductor revenue for fiscal 2024, driven by a staggering 220% year-on-year growth in AI-related products, which contributed $12.2 billion. The company's AI XPU and Ethernet networking portfolio were key growth drivers. Moreover, Broadcom announced an 11% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.59 per share.

The company remains optimistic about its AI prospects, projecting a 65% jump in AI-related sales in the first quarter, outpacing the broader semiconductor segment's expected 10% growth. With the acquisition of two significant hyperscaler customers and a forecast of a $90 billion AI data center component market by 2027, Broadcom is well-positioned to capitalize on the AI boom.

Despite concerns about a potential slowdown in the chip design business, including a delayed launch of a new processor for Alphabet, Broadcom delivered solid fourth-quarter results. While there may be some uncertainty regarding Apple's future plans, Broadcom's continued collaboration with the tech giant and its focus on AI present significant growth opportunities.

Recent analyst upgrades from firms like Bank of America and JP Morgan, with price targets reaching $250, underscore the market's bullish sentiment towards Broadcom's AI initiatives. Many analysts anticipate a threefold increase in the company's AI segment over the next three years.

With a market capitalization now exceeding $1 trillion, Broadcom's strong correlation with Apple has been a significant factor in its recent performance. While there are some concerns about Apple's in-house chip development, Broadcom's AI-driven growth is expected to offset any potential headwinds. From a technical perspective, Broadcom faces a key resistance level at $220 per share, while previous peaks around $186.5 could provide support. Source: xStation5