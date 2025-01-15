After months of intense fighting and negotiations, Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages and prisoners, as US authorities are reportedly informing. The agreement, announced on January 15, 2025, aims to halt hostilities and gradually release individuals detained by both sides of the conflict.

Key points of the agreement:

Ceasefire: The agreement provides for a cessation of fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The agreement provides for a cessation of fighting in the Gaza Strip. Exchange phase: The exchange process will take place in stages. In the first phase, Hamas is to release 33 hostages. Simultaneously, Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli prisons.

The exchange process will take place in stages. In the first phase, Hamas is to release 33 hostages. Simultaneously, Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli prisons. Implementation start: The implementation of the agreement is scheduled to begin on Sunday.

The implementation of the agreement is scheduled to begin on Sunday. Further negotiations: On the sixteenth day after the implementation of the agreement begins, negotiations will commence regarding the second phase, which aims to end the war.

On the sixteenth day after the implementation of the agreement begins, negotiations will commence regarding the second phase, which aims to end the war. Hamas appeal to civilians: The Hamas government press office in Gaza appealed to residents of the enclave to stay in place until the official start of the ceasefire and to obtain information about its schedule from official sources.

Reactions:

The achievement of the agreement has been met with widespread response. Various parties express hope for a permanent end to the conflict.

The ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement represents a significant step towards de-escalation of tensions between Israel and Hamas. It opens the way for further talks and a potential lasting resolution to the conflict. However, the ultimate success of the agreement depends on the implementation of its provisions and the continued willingness of the parties to engage in dialogue.

Of course, it is unknown whether such an agreement will be maintained in the long term and will be respected by both sides. The first information about the agreement appeared at 5:30 PM CET, which resulted in a drop in oil prices. EURUSD also then recorded a daily low below 1.0300. Nevertheless, oil returned to around daily highs. WTI oil maintains resistance at the $79.5 level. Gold price is testing the daily high close to $2700.