Read more

Chart of the day - BITCOIN (10.07.2025)

8:18 AM 10 July 2025

Last week, Bitcoin’s price surged nearly 6%, and on July 9, the cryptocurrency briefly climbed to a new all-time high, surpassing $112,000. The rally triggered a short squeeze, forcing traders holding short positions in Bitcoin to close out nearly $200 million worth of bets—providing additional upward momentum. The crypto market is responding to optimistic sentiment on Wall Street and weakness in the US dollar, which naturally steers investors toward “anti-dollar” safe havens like Bitcoin.

  • The total cryptocurrency market capitalization now stands near $3.5 trillion, compared to the record $3.73 trillion reached in December 2024, when altcoins were outperforming. This time, however, Bitcoin’s explosive move has also boosted sentiment among speculative tokens. Today, Trump Coin, Compound, and Ethereum (up nearly 2% above $2,800) are among the top gainers.
  • On-chain data (Glassnode) shows that Bitcoin exchange reserves have been steadily declining since late April, dropping below 3 million BTC from over 3.1 million BTC observed in mid-March. According to Bitfinex analysis, the bull market foundations remain solid, with limited appetite for leveraged positions. A significant portion of buying activity is currently spot-driven.

Bitcoin (1-hour chart)

Interestingly, since the peak panic on April 2, Bitcoin has gained over 50%, mirroring the performance of Nvidia stock (NVDA.US). On days when the S&P 500 index declines, BTC often remains resilient and decouples from the broader stock market sentiment. At the moment, Bitcoin is holding near $111,400, still within striking distance of its ATH zone. Volatility remains relatively subdued, despite these record price levels.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

11.07.2025
11:05

Chart of the day - USDCAD (11.07.2025)

The Canadian dollar is down over 0.3% against the US dollar today following the announcement of new 35% tariffs on Canadian goods. The USDCAD pair rebounded...

 07:46

BREAKING: French CPI higher than expected 📈 EURUSD muted

07:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for June: French CPI: actual: 1% YoY; forecast 0.9% YoY; previous 0.7% YoY; French...

 07:36

Economic calendar: French CPI, Canadian labour market, WASDE report (11.07.2025)

While trade and tariff issues remain at the forefront of financial markets’ attention, the end of the week will also bring a batch of macroeconomic...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits