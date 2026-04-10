Chart of the Day: CH50cash – Chinese Equities on the Offensive (10.04.2026)

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Technical Breakout: The CH50cash has cleared the 15,000-point threshold, hitting its highest levels since January. The rally is fueled by Middle East peace hopes, which are vital for China as it sources 50% of its fuel from the Persian Gulf.
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Strategic Index Pivot: Following its March rebalancing, the China 50 has shifted away from traditional banking toward AI, tech, and the EV sector (e.g., CATL, Zhongji Innolight), aligning the index with high-growth industries.
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Value Play: Supported by the PBOC’s loose monetary policy and attractive valuations (Forward P/E below 15), analysts expect double-digit EPS growth in 2026, driving a surge in capital inflows into China 50 ETFs.
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Technical Breakout: The CH50cash has cleared the 15,000-point threshold, hitting its highest levels since January. The rally is fueled by Middle East peace hopes, which are vital for China as it sources 50% of its fuel from the Persian Gulf.
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Strategic Index Pivot: Following its March rebalancing, the China 50 has shifted away from traditional banking toward AI, tech, and the EV sector (e.g., CATL, Zhongji Innolight), aligning the index with high-growth industries.
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Value Play: Supported by the PBOC’s loose monetary policy and attractive valuations (Forward P/E below 15), analysts expect double-digit EPS growth in 2026, driving a surge in capital inflows into China 50 ETFs.
Following a mixed first quarter of 2026, the China FTSE 50 index is steadily recovering its losses. The CH50cash contract has broken above the 15,000-point mark and is currently trading at its highest levels since January, gaining nearly 2% today. The rally is driven by an improving sentiment on Wall Street and across Asia, fueled by hopes for peace talks between the U.S. and Iran. China has a significant stake in resolving this conflict, as it is not only the largest importer of Iranian oil but also sources up to 50% of its fuel from the Persian Gulf region.
It is also worth noting that China's top 50 blue-chip index underwent a rebalancing last month. Following the March update, the portfolio has shifted heavily toward technology and industry at the expense of traditional banks.
Key Index Components:
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Kweichow Moutai (9.41%): Consumer sector leader and a bellwether for domestic demand.
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CATL (8.73%): Global EV battery titan; a primary beneficiary of the energy transition.
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China Merchants Bank (4.17%): The largest commercial bank in the basket and a leader in modern financial services.
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Zijin Mining Group (3.48%): Mining giant benefiting from surging demand for copper and gold.
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Zhongji Innolight (3.44%): Tech firm providing infrastructure solutions for AI and data centers.
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China Yangtze Power (3.35%): Defensive leader in the utilities sector.
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Ping An Insurance (3.16%): Leading insurer undergoing a major digital restructuring.
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Foxconn Industrial Internet (3.08%): A key player in the tech sector, deeply integrated into global supply chains.
Recent Changes: New additions to the index include China CSSC Holdings (shipbuilding), Suzhou TFC Optical (optics/AI), and Wanhua Chemical (specialty chemicals). Deletions included China Everbright Bank and CRRC.
Fundamentals: PBOC Policy and Valuation Discounts
The rally is supported by the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) accommodative stance. Governor Pan Gongsheng has signaled a readiness for further interest rate cuts and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) reductions to maintain liquidity. Simultaneously, to curb excessive speculation, exchanges have raised margin requirements to 100%, promoting stable growth driven by equity capital.
Analysts from major U.S. institutions (Goldman Sachs, Bernstein) point to highly attractive valuations: the Forward P/E ratio is comfortably below 15, with some levels recently dipping below 10. A double-digit EPS growth is anticipated for 2026.
Technical Analysis: Key Levels
The CH50cash contract is currently in an uptrend and is potentially testing the neckline of a double bottom formation. The projected target of this pattern points toward levels near 16,000 points. However, the local peaks from January near 15,700 points represent immediate resistance.
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Support Levels: 14,800 and 14,950 points.
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Positioning: Current futures market data suggests a predominance of long positions among speculators. Furthermore, there is a significant surge in interest in ETFs tracking major Chinese indices, including the China 50.
Economic Calendar – Key U.S. Inflation Data (April 10, 2026)
Morning Wrap: Markets Still Cling to Peace Hopes as Iran Sends Mixed Signals (10.04.2026)
Daily Summary: Fragile Ceasefire, Tense Markets, and Mixed Signals from the US
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