The Chinese stock market is experiencing sharp declines today, falling by 2.65-3.15%. The weaker sentiment on the indices may be attributed to significantly lower readings from the Caixin/S&P Global PMI report for manufacturing in December, which dropped to 50.5. Economists had expected a reading of 51.7.

The reading, which fell from 51.5 in November, reflects marginal expansion in manufacturing, with weakening export demand amid uncertainties surrounding global trade. The main CHN.cash benchmark is down 3.15% today to 7,059 points, while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 2.60% to 19,560 points.

The broader market decline underscores investor concerns about economic challenges, despite President Xi Jinping’s promise to implement proactive growth policies. Weak manufacturing data and worries about escalating trade tensions between the US and China have worsened sentiment, with export orders shrinking for the fourth time in five months. The offshore yuan strengthened slightly to 7.3224 against the dollar, regaining some ground after hitting multi-year lows earlier this week. Investors are now looking to policymakers for further stimulus measures to stabilize growth in the world's second-largest economy.



