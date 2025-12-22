Read more
9:19 AM · 22 December 2025

Chart of the day: CHN.Cash (22.12.2025)

Key takeaways
CHN.cash
Indices
-
-
Key takeaways
  • The PBOC kept interest rates unchanged – the 1-year LPR remained at 3% and the 5-year LPR at 3.5% – for the seventh consecutive time.
  • The CHN.Cash contract remains in a long-term upward trend.
26 December 2025, 2:54 PM

US OPEN: US500 tests record highs as technology sector leads gains
26 December 2025, 1:37 PM

Zelensky set to meet Trump on Sunday: A renewed hope for a breakthrough?
26 December 2025, 11:36 AM

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (26.12.2025)
26 December 2025, 8:11 AM

Chart of the day - Silver (26.12.25)

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits