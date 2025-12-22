Chart of the day: CHN.Cash (22.12.2025)

- The PBOC kept interest rates unchanged – the 1-year LPR remained at 3% and the 5-year LPR at 3.5% – for the seventh consecutive time.
- The CHN.Cash contract remains in a long-term upward trend.
- The PBOC kept interest rates unchanged – the 1-year LPR remained at 3% and the 5-year LPR at 3.5% – for the seventh consecutive time.
- The CHN.Cash contract remains in a long-term upward trend.
US OPEN: US500 tests record highs as technology sector leads gains
Zelensky set to meet Trump on Sunday: A renewed hope for a breakthrough?
Three Markets to Watch Next Week (26.12.2025)
Chart of the day - Silver (26.12.25)