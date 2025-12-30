Chart of the day: CHN.cash (30.12.2025)

The Chinese stock market resisted the lethargy seen across the Asia-Pacific region today, standing out with notable gains (CHN.cash: approx. +1.4%). Optimism was driven by IPOs of two GPU companies focused on AI, sparking broad tech sector gains, particularly in Baidu shares (BIDU.US: +4.9% in after-hours trading).

Futures on the HSCEI index halted a three-day losing streak, resuming an attempt to break the current downtrend. The price approached the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level and paused just below the 30-day exponential moving average (EMA30; light line). A trend reversal would likely require a break above the EMA100 resistance (dark purple). Source: xStation5

What is driving CHN.cash today?