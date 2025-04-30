Chart of the day - EURUSD (30.04.2025)

Today, EURUSD is trading around $1.1395-$1.1400 declining by a modest 0.10%. The pair surged 5.10% in April so far, its largest monthly gain since November 2022, reaching a yearly high of $1.1570 on April 21. However, it has since pulled back, consolidating below $1.15.
The eurozone faces headwinds, with Germany cutting its 2025 growth forecast to near-zero due to tariff uncertainty. The ECB is expected to continue rate cuts, with markets pricing in a 98% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in June and overall 59-basis-point cuts in total in 2025.
Source: xStation 5