Read more
9:51 AM · 6 February 2026

Chart of the Day: EURUSD after data from Europe and weaker US labor market

-
-
Open account Download free app

The EUR/USD pair is currently trading around 1.17953. The market is showing moderate volatility in reaction to the latest macro data from Europe as well as updates from the US labor market. The pair has pulled back from recent local highs because the impulses coming from industrial data and ECB signals were too weak to sustain the previous upward momentum. Investors remain cautious, monitoring both risk-off sentiment and expectations regarding the decisions of the new Fed chair.

 

Source: xStation5

What is shaping the EUR/USD rate today?

ECB decisions and communication


The ECB yesterday kept interest rates unchanged, in line with market expectations. The bank emphasized relatively stable inflation and the risk of an overly strong euro, limiting room for further currency appreciation. In practice, this means that EUR/USD is currently reacting primarily to macroeconomic data and market sentiment rather than the ECB's decisions themselves.

US labor market data


Recent US labor market data showed an increase in Challenger layoffs from 35,000 to 108,000, as well as higher weekly jobless claims at 231,000 versus the expected 213,000. JOLTS job openings fell to 6.5 million, while the market had expected 7.2 million, signaling a slightly weaker labor market.

Risk-off sentiment and European data


Weaker industrial data from Germany and a modest decline in European equities are maintaining moderate risk-off sentiment. Short-term fluctuations in EUR/USD are limited, and the pair remains below the 1.18 level. Nonetheless, the overall upward trend structure for the euro remains intact.

New Fed chair and market expectations


Markets are placing hopes on the new Fed chair, expecting relative independence from pressure by the US administration. Investors anticipate that the Fed will not yield to calls for rapid and aggressive rate cuts, which could destabilize markets. This factor provides the US dollar with some strength in investors’ eyes while also limiting sudden market moves, including sharp USD gains against the euro.

6 February 2026, 6:59 PM

Daily Summary: Euphoria on Wall Street; SILVER rebounds 10% 📱
6 February 2026, 5:22 PM

Three markets to watch next week (09.02.2026)
6 February 2026, 3:24 PM

US100 gains after the UoM report🗽Nvidia surges 5%
6 February 2026, 2:51 PM

Geopolitical Briefing (06.02.2026): Is Iran Still a Risk Factor?
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits