Chart of the day: GBPUSD (25.07.2025)

The British pound loses momentum at the end of the week following the easing of tensions between Donald Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell (GBPUSD: -0.25%). The correction in the pound is deepened by worse-than-expected UK retail sales data, which overshadowed the UK–India trade deal signed earlier today.

The GBPUSD pair halted its decline at key support around 1.3461, but remained below the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Source: xStation5

Key GBP drivers today: