Read more

Chart of the day: GOLD (09.09.2025)

9:54 AM 9 September 2025

Gold prices are setting new record highs today around $3,650/oz. Since the beginning of the year, gold has gained more than 39%, marking the strongest average annual increase in the period under review since 1990.

Such a dynamic rise is based on expectations of Fed rate cuts and lower real yields, as well as political-trade instability and high fiscal deficits across economies. The global bond sell-off and equity market volatility are reinforcing flows into “safe havens.” In addition, reserve diversification away from the USD continues to drive demand for gold.

Gold is recording yet another impressive month this year. Ahead lie the final three months, which historically have been the most bullish for gold.

Demand is further supported by ongoing central bank purchases. Notably, El Salvador made its first gold purchase since 1990 (around 14k ounces), as part of diversification away from Bitcoin. Beyond individual cases, emerging market central banks (including China) are accumulating gold at a record pace. The current industry consensus assumes that dips will be bought, maintaining “solid support” for the metal in the months ahead.

Share:
Back

Market News

11.09.2025
08:03

Chart of the Day - Bitcoin (11.09.2025)

Yesterday, Bitcoin broke through its short-term resistance around $113,000, simultaneously breaching the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its most recent...

 07:07

Economic Calendar: Will CPI Inflation Surprise?

Today's key event is undoubtedly the US CPI inflation release at 1:30 PM BST, which could determine the size of the Fed's rate cut. The market...

 06:46

Morning wrap (11.09.2025)

Asian markets are mostly performing well. The CHN.cash index is up 0.75%, while CH50cash has risen a more pronounced 2.0%. The JP225 contract has...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits