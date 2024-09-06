Read more
XTB Online Trading

Chart of the day - JAP225 (06.09.2024)

9:43 AM 6 September 2024

Composed largely of technology companies and susceptible to yen appreciation, the benchmark Nikkei (JAP225) slid more than 1% today, with contracts already retreating more than 2% ahead of the release of the US non-farm employment change, scheduled for 1:30 PM BST. A weakening dollar and a strengthening yen at the same time are putting pressure on Japanese exporters' earnings, leading to a repricing of many listed stocks, while a sell-off in the US semiconductor sector, led today by a nearly 10% sell-off in Broadcom (AVGO.US) is putting pressure on Japanese suppliers such as Advantest. The USDJPY pair is losing nearly 0.6% today, and US bond yields have fallen to record lows since the fall of 2023. 

  • U.S. labor market data published yesterday, for the most part (except for benefit claims), indicated that vacancies are declining (JOLTS), while the change in employment among private companies is down significantly (lowest reading since early 2021), and services, while still relatively strong, also saw a slowdown in the employment sub-index while the Challenger report indicated 75,000 layoffs in the U.S. economy, in August; breaking a record from the recession-filled Q1 2023.
  • As a result, market expectations for a much higher change in non-farm employment (165k forecast vs. 114k previously) and a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.2% from 4.3% in July may prove to be exaggerated. If, on the other hand, we see better-than-expected data - we may see an improvement in sentiment in the stock markets, a strengthening of the dollar and a rebound in USDJPY - and by extension JAP225 contracts as well. So far, we see that fearful of a change in market dynamics, investors have reluctantly returned to the carry trade and liquidated bullish positions in the yen and Japanese benchmarks.

JAP225 (M15 interval)

Momentum after the rebound from the August lows has clearly weakened, and if the US NFP turns out to be weaker than forecast, further appreciation of the yen against the dollar and sentiment in the technology sector could successfully push the index below the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement at 35800 points.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

03.10.2024
13:37

Lockheed Martin raises dividend by 4.8% 💵

Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) has decided to raise its dividend to $3.30. The company pays a dividend every quarter, which implies an annualized dividend of...

 13:31

BREAKING: US jobless claims slightly higher than expected

US jobless claims came in 225k vs 221k exp. and 218k previously, revised to 219k Continued jobless claims came in 1.826M vs 1.83M exp. and 1.834M...

 13:28

OIL with muted reaction to Libya announcement of oil fields reopening

Oil prices dropped after Libya government reports, suggesting planned reopening of the biggest oil facility fields, since today. However, almost 1 hour...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator