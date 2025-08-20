Read more

Chart of the day - NZDUSD (20.08.2025)

8:36 AM 20 August 2025

As expected, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 3%. This move pressured NZDUSD; the pair falls almost -1.2% today. The monetary authorities also released an updated rate path, indicating that the OCR could fall to 2.5% by March 2026. This suggests that in the current easing cycle, the market should anticipate two more 25 bp cuts. 

  • The decision was not unanimous. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 4–2 in favor of a 25 bp cut, with the minority advocating for a more aggressive 50 bp reduction.
  • The market reaction was swift. The New Zealand dollar weakened sharply following the RBNZ’s move, while Wellington’s stock market rebounded strongly, with the benchmark index climbing more than 1.5%.
  • The decision comes against the backdrop of inflation data. On an annual basis through the end of Q2, CPI stood at 2.7%. The RBNZ projects that inflation will temporarily rise to 3% in Q3 before easing back toward 2% within a year.
  • The rate cut received government approval. Finance Minister Nicola Willis emphasized that lower financing costs support business expansion, boost activity in the construction sector, create jobs, and increase household incomes.

According to RBNZ 'Further data on the speed of New Zealand's economic recovery will influence the future path of the OCR. If medium-term inflation pressures continue to ease as expected, there is scope to lower the OCR further.'

NZDUSD (Daily interval)

The Kiwi remains under pressure today, with the NZDUSD pair dropping to its lowest level since early April at 0.582. In recent days, it has slipped below the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA200, red line).

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

21.08.2025
16:03

Walmart's good results did not satisfy the market

Walmart (WMT.US) released its results for the second quarter of 2025. Investors were left somewhat disappointed. The growth rate is underwhelming, valuation...

 15:34

BREAKING: NATGAS gains after EIA data 📣

EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 13B (Forecast 18B, Previous 56B)      

 15:07

BREAKING: US existing home sales stronger than expected

US Existing Home Sales report (July) came in 4.01M vs 3.92M and 3.93M previously, signalling 2% monthly growth vs -0.25% exp. and -2.7% previously
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits