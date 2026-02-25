Read more
8:44 AM · 25 February 2026

Chart of the day: US100 gains ahead of the Nvidia earnings 📈

Today, investors’ attention is shifting almost entirely to Wall Street. The key focus is Nvidia’s earnings, which the company will release after the close of the US session. Markets are pricing in a record quarter, strong sales, and—most importantly—highly optimistic forward guidance.

US100 (D1 timeframe)

  • Any “scratch” in the report could allow sellers to regain control across equity indices—there is little room for weakness in today’s quarterly release. Nasdaq 100 futures are up nearly 0.3% around 9:30am Poland time and are pushing above the 25,000-point mark.
  • The index is currently trading near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent downside impulse. A sustained break above this level—and a move through 25,150—could open the way toward 25,550, where the 61.8% retracement sits. That said, it is difficult to expect a decisive move before Nvidia publishes its results.
  • Notably, the index is still relatively close (around 600 points) to the daily EMA200 (red line), which suggests market stress remains elevated. Wall Street caught a breath yesterday after Anthropic announced several strategic partnerships with major US software companies, including Spotify and Salesforce, easing fears of a “total disruption” of their business models.
  • This naturally pushed investors back toward a scenario in which companies implement AI into their products rather than compete with it for the same market. However, if those fears re-emerge after today’s NVDA report, the 24,400 area looks like a critical test of the bull trend and a key support zone that the index already rebounded from in early February.
  • Overall, key support levels remain 24,750 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement; also reinforced by recent price reactions—lower wicks on the last nine candles) and 24,400 (EMA200). The key resistance remains 25,500, where the 61.8% retracement aligns with the EMA50 (orange line).

Source: xStation5

