Chart of the day: US100 gains ahead of the Nvidia earnings 📈

- Any “scratch” in the report could allow sellers to regain control across equity indices—there is little room for weakness in today’s quarterly release. Nasdaq 100 futures are up nearly 0.3% around 9:30am Poland time and are pushing above the 25,000-point mark.
- The index is currently trading near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent downside impulse. A sustained break above this level—and a move through 25,150—could open the way toward 25,550, where the 61.8% retracement sits. That said, it is difficult to expect a decisive move before Nvidia publishes its results.
- Notably, the index is still relatively close (around 600 points) to the daily EMA200 (red line), which suggests market stress remains elevated. Wall Street caught a breath yesterday after Anthropic announced several strategic partnerships with major US software companies, including Spotify and Salesforce, easing fears of a “total disruption” of their business models.
- This naturally pushed investors back toward a scenario in which companies implement AI into their products rather than compete with it for the same market. However, if those fears re-emerge after today’s NVDA report, the 24,400 area looks like a critical test of the bull trend and a key support zone that the index already rebounded from in early February.
- Overall, key support levels remain 24,750 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement; also reinforced by recent price reactions—lower wicks on the last nine candles) and 24,400 (EMA200). The key resistance remains 25,500, where the 61.8% retracement aligns with the EMA50 (orange line).
