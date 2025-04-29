Read more
XTB Online Trading

Chart of the day - USDCAD (29.04.2025)

10:21 AM 29 April 2025

The Canadian dollar (CAD) is one of the stronger G-10 currencies today following the federal elections in Canada held on April 28. The CAD initially weakened after the preliminary election results, which showed the minority Liberal Party in the lead. The volatility stemmed from increased political instability in Canada. However, the CAD later stabilized and began to strengthen. Currently, USDCAD is gaining just 0.02%, trimming the earlier gains to 0.36%.

The Liberal Party, led by Mark Carney, claimed victory but secured only a mandate to form a minority government. This result was nonetheless surprising, as earlier polls had favored the Conservative Party. The campaign was largely shaped by external factors, especially U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade policy — including tariffs and annexation threats — which dominated the campaign discourse. Carney, a former central banker with a strong financial background, effectively capitalized on these issues, portraying the Liberals as a bulwark against U.S. economic intimidation. His rhetoric on defending Canada’s sovereignty and taking a firm stance resonated with voters, leading to a late surge in Liberal support. However, the minority government status means the Liberals will have to rely on other parties, such as the NDP or Bloc Québécois, to pass legislation.

In his victory speech, Carney declared that Canada would not be “broken” under U.S. pressure, signaling a hardline approach toward Trump’s tariffs and annexation rhetoric. This contrasts with the Conservatives, who might have taken a more conciliatory tone. Carney’s strategy appears to prioritize national sovereignty and economic independence, which may lead to escalating tensions with the USA.

Source: xStation 5

Share:
Back

Market News

01.05.2025
21:47

Amazon's down 4% in the after-hours on lucklustre guidance 📉

Amazon (AMZN.US) is down 4% in after-hours trading despite beating estimates for Q1 2025 earnings. Investors are mostly concerned by the downbeat guidance...

 19:46

Daily summary: Tech sparks optimism, dolar rebounds, gold in the red (01.05.2025)

Recent Big Tech earnings have filled Wall Street with broad optimism. The Nasdaq is up (+2.15%), S&P 500 (+1%), Dow Jones (+0.6%), and Russell...

 15:02

BREAKING: EURUSD dips after stronger than expected ISM📌

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for April: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 50.2; forecast 50.7; previous 50.2; 03:00...
More news

Join over 1 400 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits