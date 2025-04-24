Read more
XTB Online Trading

Chart of the day: USDIDX (24.04.2025)

10:37 AM 24 April 2025

The dollar is back under pressure following a series of ambiguous statements from the White House regarding ongoing trade negotiations between the U.S. and its partners. The USDIDX is down by approximately 0.5%, with capital primarily flowing into “safe havens” such as the yen, franc, and euro.

Falling confidence in the dollar is also fueling further gains in gold. Source: xStation5

 

China deal won't be a quicky

Yesterday’s promise to normalize relations with China was quickly downplayed by the U.S. Treasury Secretary. According to Scott Bessent, reaching a full trade agreement could take 2–3 years, and the U.S. will not be making unilateral offers to China. As Donald Trump emphasized – the rest is up to Beijing.

Meanwhile, Xi Jinping declared today that China will work “with other partners” to restore order to international trade. Confusion deepened after a Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson stated that “there are currently no negotiations taking place between China and the U.S.,” contradicting Trump’s recent comments.

 

Trump's hot & cold on Powell

The new day also brought a third shift this week in Trump’s rhetoric toward Fed Chair Jerome Powell. On Tuesday, Powell was labeled a “major loser” by the President, potentially responsible for a U.S. economic slowdown. On Wednesday, Trump reassured markets he wasn’t planning to fire Powell, only to call the current rate level a “mistake” today.

Market anxiety over Trump’s stance on Powell appears to be greater than the ongoing trade policy chaos seen since early April. Against this backdrop, we’re seeing bullish gold, record stock volatility, and a sharp appreciation in “safe” currencies – the yen, franc, and euro. The dollar is now at its weakest since April 2022, and the sheer unpredictability of current U.S. economic policy may continue to push capital toward institutionally stable markets.

The dollar has been consistently weakening against major currencies since the start of the year. In March, the euro and franc joined the yen at the top of the performance rankings. Chart: cumulative YTD currency gains vs. USD. Source: XTB Research

Share:
Back

Market News

25.04.2025
19:11

Daily Summary: Wall Street wavers after Trump remarks 🚩 Bitcoin hits 2-month high

U.S. stock indexes are rising during today’s session but gave back part of their gains following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump...

 18:33

Three markets to watch next week (25.04.2025)

The trade war de-escalation has been a major driver of market fluctuations this week. Although hopes for an agreement between the US and China turned out...

 17:51

⚡Gold tumbles 2%

Gold prices (GOLD) have declined since the metal tested the $3500 area. Today’s session brings another strong downward move, with gold losing...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits