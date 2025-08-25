Chart of the day: USDIDX (25.08.2025)

The U.S. dollar index (USDIDX) has erased its gains from the start of the Asian session (currently: +0.05%), signaling persistent downward pressure after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish speech on Friday in Jackson Hole (at the time: -1%). On the other hand, the money market has tempered its enthusiasm, slightly scaling back expectations for U.S. rate cuts.

A brief breakout of the USDIDX above the 10- and 30-period EMAs (yellow and light purple) was cut short following Powell’s remarks last Friday, which suggested a return to U.S. rate cuts. Gains halted at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, before reversing toward the 78.6% level, serving as a key support. Source: xStation5

What is moving the USDIDX today?