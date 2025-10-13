Crypto news: Bitcoin rebounds after the sell-off 📈Ethereum above $4000

The declines that accelerated on Friday have slowed down, giving way to a rebound and gains in the oversold cryptocurrency market. Ethereum is trading above $4,100 today, marking a gain of more than 10% from its recent local lows. Bitcoin has regained an important on-chain level — the neutral profitability of short-term investor addresses.

As a result, if the price holds, selling pressure in this group may ease once again , providing the market with more room for a potential continuation of the upward trend. A key factor supporting cryptocurrencies is the positive sentiment on Wall Street , which persists as long as Trump and Beijing continue to give investors hope of avoiding a full-scale trade escalation.

, providing the market with more room for a potential continuation of the upward trend. A key factor supporting cryptocurrencies is the , which persists as long as of avoiding a full-scale trade escalation. At the same time, Trump’s announced 100% tariffs remain the base scenario — although likely avoidable — and are theoretically set to take effect on November 1st . Until then, investors will hope for more clarity regarding a trade deal with China and potential export restrictions .

remain the — although likely — and are theoretically set to take effect on . Until then, investors will hope for more clarity regarding a and potential . The U.S. dollar continues to weaken amid the ongoing government shutdown and uncertainty about the real condition of the U.S. labor market. Investors view this development positively, seeing it as a reason for the Federal Reserve to accelerate monetary policy easing. Gold is up more than 2% today, and Bitcoin is indirectly benefiting from renewed interest in “hard assets.”

Ethereum (D1 timeframe)

The Friday decline in ETH prices halted around $3,600, which will likely remain an important medium-term support level, additionally reinforced by the 200-day EMA. Bulls are now targeting the $4,340 area, where the 50-day EMA is currently located.

Source: xStation5

Bitcoin (D1 timeframe)

Bitcoin has shown greater resilience than Ethereum, losing less during Friday’s sell-off. Today’s rebound is also less pronounced than that of the second-largest cryptocurrency. It appears that if the crypto bull market were to return, investors might shift more attention toward Ethereum, which has historically outperformed Bitcoin in the later stages of market cycles. Currently, BTC trades about 70% above its 2021 record highs, while Ethereum has only just surpassed its all-time high earlier this summer.

Source: xStation5