Chart of the Day: USDJPY After Japan’s Intervention. The Exchange Rate Falls Below 160, but Pressure on the Yen Remains

USDJPY remains one of the key topics in the foreign exchange market following the recent reaction by Japanese authorities to the sharp depreciation of the yen. The pair has once again come under selling pressure and moved toward the 158 area, falling below the 160 level, which has repeatedly been described by Japanese government officials as a level requiring particular attention.

The currency market intervention delivered a short-term effect. The yen strengthened significantly, and USDJPY moved away from the psychological 160 level. However, the key question that remains is whether this move can be sustained. History shows that currency intervention can effectively limit sharp exchange-rate movements, but without a change in the fundamental factors behind a currency’s weakness, its impact is often limited in duration.

In the short term, USDJPY may continue declining and move toward the 157 level. From a technical perspective, the market has received a signal that the area around 160 remains a level where Japanese authorities are prepared to respond decisively. In the longer term, however, the outlook for the yen remains challenging, as the main factor influencing the exchange rate — the interest rate differential between the United States and Japan — continues to work against the Japanese currency.

Source: xStation5

Factors Currently Shaping USDJPY

Japan’s Intervention Stopped the Move, but Did Not Solve the Yen’s Problem

The most important event of recent days was the reaction of Japanese authorities to the yen’s weakening. A move above 160 on USDJPY was considered too rapid and unfavorable, increasing pressure on households and businesses through higher import costs.

The actions taken in the foreign exchange market helped limit the scale of the yen’s depreciation and pushed USDJPY below the 160 level. The market received a clear signal that Japan is willing to intervene if currency movements become excessively rapid.

However, the problem is that intervention does not change the underlying fundamentals. If the interest rate gap between the United States and Japan remains wide, pressure on the yen may return.

Therefore, the key question is no longer whether Japan can stop USDJPY from rising, but how long it can maintain the effects of such intervention without additional support from monetary policy.

Fed and BoJ: Interest Rate Differential Still Works Against the Yen

One of the most important factors for USDJPY remains the monetary policy stance of both central banks.

At its latest meeting, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged. Markets reduced expectations for further rate hikes in the United States, but US interest rates remain at very high levels compared with Japan.

On the other side, the Bank of Japan began its rate-hiking cycle this year and has clearly indicated that the current move may not be the last. Markets are pricing in the possibility of another rate increase this year, especially if inflation and wage growth remain at appropriate levels.

Even if the BoJ decides on another rate hike, the scale of the interest rate gap between the US and Japan will remain significant. This factor has been the main argument behind selling the yen for many months and remains one of the biggest challenges facing the Japanese currency.

Bank of Japan Is Changing Its Stance, but the Yen Needs More Support

The start of a rate-hiking cycle by the Bank of Japan is an important shift after many years of ultra-loose monetary policy. Markets are increasingly focusing on the possibility of further policy normalization by the Japanese central bank.

The problem, however, remains the pace of these changes. The BoJ continues to act cautiously because Japan’s economy is significantly more sensitive to higher financing costs than the US economy.

For the yen, it will therefore be crucial not only whether the BoJ raises interest rates, but also whether markets believe the central bank is prepared to continue this process in the coming months.

If expectations for the BoJ rise faster than expectations for the Fed, the yen could receive additional support. At this stage, however, the interest rate differential remains the main challenge for the Japanese currency.

Oil and the Persian Gulf Increase Risks for the Yen

Another factor affecting USDJPY is the geopolitical situation and energy prices.

Tensions around the Persian Gulf and the risk of disruptions to oil supplies remain important market factors. Japan, as an economy heavily dependent on energy imports, is particularly vulnerable to rising oil prices.

Higher energy costs may increase inflationary pressure in Japan, while at the same time worsening the country’s trade balance through higher import expenses. Historically, such factors have often had a negative impact on the yen.

Additionally, during periods of rising geopolitical uncertainty, the US dollar often benefits as a global safe-haven currency. This means that even amid challenges facing the US economy, the dollar may remain supported against the yen.

Japan’s Fiscal Risks Are Another Challenge for the Currency

Beyond monetary policy, the market is paying increasing attention to Japan’s fiscal situation.

Plans to increase public spending and possible tax cuts are raising questions about further growth in the country’s debt burden. For the currency market, the key issue is whether fiscal policy will support economic growth or increase concerns about the sustainability of public finances.

If markets conclude that Japan will pursue a more expansionary fiscal policy without sufficient spending control, this could limit the potential for further yen appreciation.

USDJPY Ahead of Another Test

The current decline in USDJPY shows that the 160 level remains a threshold where Japanese authorities are prepared to intervene. In the short term, the pair may continue moving lower, particularly if markets further reduce expectations regarding Fed policy.

In the longer term, however, the situation remains more complicated. The yen continues to face pressure due to the large interest rate differential between the United States and Japan, and currency intervention alone does not change the fundamental market picture.

The future direction of USDJPY will depend primarily on whether the Fed begins easing monetary policy faster or whether the Bank of Japan delivers more aggressive interest rate increases.

For now, the market has received a clear signal that the area around 160 is being defended by Tokyo. The remaining question is whether this will be only a short-term correction or the beginning of a more lasting change in the yen trend.

Key Takeaways