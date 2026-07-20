Chart of the Day: USDJPY – The Dollar Wins Another Round, but Tokyo Is Preparing a Response

The USDJPY market currently resembles another round of a fight between two heavyweight contenders. On one side stands the dollar, supported by high US asset yields and the ongoing advantage in interest rates. On the other side stands the yen, which despite the Bank of Japan beginning the process of monetary policy normalization, remains under pressure.

Japan has taken the first step away from its ultra-loose monetary policy, but the gap between interest rate levels in the United States and Japan remains extremely wide. This difference continues to be the main argument supporting the dollar.

At the same time, USDJPY is trading at levels that are attracting increased attention from speculators and Japanese authorities. Today’s holiday in Japan means lower market liquidity, and such conditions often increase the risk of sharp price movements. Tokyo has been signaling for months that it will not tolerate excessive yen volatility, meaning markets must continue to account for the possibility of direct intervention.

USDJPY currently resembles a fight in which the dollar continues to score points thanks to its fundamental advantage, but every additional move higher increases the risk of a response from Japan.

Source: xStation5

The key factors currently shaping USDJPY

1. Japan and the risk of currency intervention

The most important psychological factor for the USDJPY market remains the possibility of direct action from Japanese authorities.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance has been monitoring developments in the currency market for months and has repeatedly emphasized that excessive yen volatility may require action. The issue is not only the absolute level of USDJPY, but above all the speed of the move.

History shows that Japan has typically reacted when yen weakness became too rapid and started affecting expectations among businesses and households. Tokyo understands that an excessively weak currency increases the cost of imported energy and raw materials, making the fight against inflation more difficult.

Today’s holiday in Japan adds another layer of attention to the market. With liquidity reduced, even smaller capital flows can generate larger moves in exchange rates. For authorities, such conditions could create a situation where a potential intervention would have a stronger psychological impact.

At the same time, Japan needs to remain patient. Using foreign currency reserves too quickly could produce only a short-term effect if fundamentals continue to favor the dollar. Tokyo needs the right moment, when the market is most vulnerable to a change in direction.

2. Interest rate differentials remain the main argument supporting the dollar

The most important fundamental factor for USDJPY remains the difference between monetary policy in the United States and Japan.

The Bank of Japan has started raising interest rates, but the path toward a more restrictive policy will likely remain very gradual. The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, continues to maintain rates at elevated levels, while investors continue to assess when and how quickly the Fed may begin a rate-cutting cycle.

For the currency market, the key factors are not only current interest rate levels but also bond yields and expectations regarding future monetary policy.

If the Fed maintains a cautious approach and continues limiting expectations for rapid policy easing, the dollar may remain supported. Even with lower inflation in the United States, dollar strength can persist as long as real interest rates remain attractive for investors.

Japan faces a different challenge. The Bank of Japan must balance the need to normalize monetary policy with the risk of weakening economic growth. Moving too quickly with rate increases could hurt the economy, which is why the tightening process remains cautious.

3. Middle East tensions and oil prices increase pressure on the yen

Another factor influencing USDJPY remains the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

The intensifying conflict in the Persian Gulf has increased the importance of the oil market and the risk of disruptions to energy supplies. Rising oil prices can affect currencies through several channels.

The first channel is inflation. Higher energy costs make further declines in price pressures more difficult and may limit the room available for central banks to ease monetary policy.

The second channel is related to security. During periods of heightened uncertainty, investors often move capital toward the dollar as the world’s primary reserve currency. This provides additional support for the US currency during periods of increased risk.

The situation is particularly challenging for Japan, as the country remains a major energy importer. Higher oil prices can worsen the trade balance and increase costs throughout the economy. As a result, geopolitical developments may currently work against the yen, despite the fact that the Japanese currency has historically benefited during periods of elevated risk aversion.

USDJPY: The Dollar Still Leads, but Japan Remains in the Fight

The current situation in USDJPY is the result of several overlapping factors that are pushing the market in different directions.

The dollar continues to benefit from the interest rate advantage and high US Treasury yields. Despite softer inflation data, the Federal Reserve remains cautious about starting a rapid easing cycle, which limits pressure on the US currency.

Japan, meanwhile, remains in a difficult position. The Bank of Japan has started changing the direction of monetary policy, but the pace of normalization remains slow. At the same time, every additional decline in the yen increases pressure on the Ministry of Finance, which must consider the economic costs of an excessively weak currency.

From a technical perspective, the pair remains in an uptrend and continues to trade within an ascending channel. The RSI indicator remains in positive territory but has not yet reached extreme overbought levels, suggesting that buying pressure remains present.

The key question for the market is whether the dollar’s fundamental advantage will be strong enough to overcome the growing risk of Japanese intervention.

Key Takeaways