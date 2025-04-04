Read more
XTB Online Trading

Chart of the day - VIX (05.04.2025)

10:15 AM 4 April 2025

Despite the weakest since 16 March 2020 trading session on S&P 500 and secon-largest one day market cap drop, US500 fails to recover loses today, losing almost 0,5%. This situation increases hedging appetite among institutions such as option gamma dealers, as well as retail traders, which lifts VIX today. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) surges almost 4% ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls report today and Fed chair Powell's speech at 4:25 PM GMT.

1:30 PM GMT, U.S., Non-Farm Payrolls report (March):

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

  • Expected change in non-farm employment: +140k vs +151k previous

  • Private sector employment: expected +135k vs +140k previous

  • Manufacturing sector: expected decline of -1k vs +10k increase previous

  • Unemployment rate: expected 4.1% vs 4.1% previous

  • Average hourly earnings: +4.0% YoY vs +4.0% previous (+0.3% MoM vs +0.3% previous)

  • Average weekly hours: 34.2 vs 34.1 previous

VIX (M15 interval)

Looking on the VIX index we can see that despite surge since 2 April, falling MACD and RSI suggest that the upside potential for hedging may be limited from the current levels. The market will look up also on potential Trump remarks about 'the highest tax cut program in the US history'. Also, positive reaction to NFP today and chair Powell remarks may pressure VIX from current levels. Slightly weaker than expected or in-line NFP may point to more dovish Powell speech, however if number will be 'too low', fear may persist due to 'recession fears'. Strongher than expected NFP (after strong ADP from Wednesday) may support US dollar and make markets more focused on Powell remarks.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

04.04.2025
19:08

Daily summary: Equities and commodities drown in red, while USD and crypto rebound (04.04.2025)

The sell-off provoked by retaliatory tariffs shows no signs of slowing down, and U.S. indices have dropped to levels not seen since the mini-crash...

 17:43

Three markets to watch next week (04.04.2025)

The escalation of the global trade war has pushed the latest macroeconomic readings into the background. Currently, the market's attention is entirely...

 16:52

Nike Shares Jump as Vietnam Signals Potential Zero Tariffs

Nike Inc (NKE.US) shares rose 4.7% after President Donald Trump reported a "constructive call" with Vietnamese General Secretary To Lam, who...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits