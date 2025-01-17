CHN.cash gains 2.8% amid optimistic Trump-Xi talks

The presidents of the US and China are currently having a telephone conversation, in which many optimistic comments were made about relations between the two superpowers. President Xi admonished that the U.S. and China aim to develop together, and their international relations should focus on jointly building strong economies.

The Taiwan issue is about China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. I hope the US will approach it with great caution,” Xi added.

The relatively calm tone of the reported media comments is supporting Chinese markets.