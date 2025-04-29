Read more
XTB Online Trading

Coca-Cola Shares Steady as Q1 Earnings Beat Despite Revenue Miss

12:17 PM 29 April 2025

Coca-Cola (KO.US) reported mixed first-quarter results Tuesday, with earnings slightly exceeding analyst expectations while revenue fell short amid currency headwinds and pressure in key developed markets.

 

Q1 Results Show Mixed Performance

Coca-Cola reported quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.72 by 1.39% and representing a 1.39% increase from the same period last year. However, quarterly sales came in at $11.10 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $11.14 billion by 0.37% and marking a 1.77% decrease from $11.30 billion in the same period last year.

The beverage giant posted adjusted organic revenue growth of 6%, exceeding expectations of 5.2%, driven by strong price/mix performance of 5% and a 2% increase in unit case volume. Comparable operating margin improved to 33.8% from 32.4% in the year-ago period, also surpassing the estimated 33%.

By category, sparkling soft drinks unit case volume grew 2%, while water, sports, coffee, and tea also increased 2%. Nutrition, juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages saw more modest growth at 1%.

Coca-Cola (D1)

The stock is trading above both the 30- and 50-day SMAs. Bulls will aim to retest recent highs, while bears will attempt to push the price below the $70 level. The RSI is showing hidden bearish divergence, forming lower highs while the price makes higher highs. Meanwhile, the MACD is on the verge of a bearish crossover, signaling potential downside risk.

Share:
Back

Market News

01.05.2025
21:47

Amazon's down 4% in the after-hours on lucklustre guidance 📉

Amazon (AMZN.US) is down 4% in after-hours trading despite beating estimates for Q1 2025 earnings. Investors are mostly concerned by the downbeat guidance...

 19:46

Daily summary: Tech sparks optimism, dolar rebounds, gold in the red (01.05.2025)

Recent Big Tech earnings have filled Wall Street with broad optimism. The Nasdaq is up (+2.15%), S&P 500 (+1%), Dow Jones (+0.6%), and Russell...

 15:02

BREAKING: EURUSD dips after stronger than expected ISM📌

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for April: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 50.2; forecast 50.7; previous 50.2; 03:00...
More news

Join over 1 400 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits