COCOA plummets 6% 📉

Cocoa futures dump 6% amid heavy rains in West Africa 📉

Cocoa futures on ICE (COCOA) are losing almost 6% today, pressured by heavy rains in West Africa, which may increase the supply from key-growing regions. Easing supply concerns leads today to a wild market move and the largest cocoa price drop since months. The outlook for additional rainfall in West Africa may significantly improve this year African cocoa crop.

Weather forecasts are calling for showers to continue through the week in both key cocoa producing countries: Ivory Coast and Ghana (the two largest cocoa-producing economies).

Despite the recent rain, drought in West Africa still covers more than a third of Ghana and the Ivory Coast (African Flood and Drought Monitor data).

After falling to a 21-year low of 1,26 mln bags on January 24, ICE-monitored cocoa inventories held in US ports rebounded significantly, climbing to an 8-3/4 month high of 2,26 mln bags according to the largest ICE inventories reading.

COCOA (H1 interval)

Cocoa drops today to $9600, testing 23.6 Fibonacci retracement of the latest downward wave from May. Traders such watch out to the upcoming cocoa futures rollover (10 June 2025).

Source: xStation5

Recently, the spread between the nearest contracts has widened significantly, indicating short-term spot market demand. At the same time, lower prices for the September contract may reflect greater certainty about higher supply. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB