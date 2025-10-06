COCOA up 2% from 20-month low🍫

Cocoa futures (COCOA) are breaking a four-day losing streak, finding support at the 200-week exponential moving average (EMA200, black).

Cocoa prices on the London exchange bounced today from a 20-month low (currently: +2%), although improving supply prospects are likely to continue putting pressure on the commodity’s price. According to a Bloomberg survey, stabilizing weather conditions in West Africa and farmers’ investment in larger crops could lead to a cocoa surplus of around 186,000 tons in the upcoming season.

COCOA has been in a consistent downtrend for eight weeks, pushing the RSI on the W1 timeframe to oversold territory. Source: xStation5